Woman, 29, busted after pretending to be pupil at high school

A woman, Hyejeong Shin, 29, was arrested after pretending to be a pupil at a school in New Jersey. It didn’t take long for teachers and other staff members to notice the adult among the teenagers. This is good on their part – these days it can be difficult to tell the difference.

Shin spent four days roaming the school’s corridors and attending classes. According to a “Sky News” report, she has been charged with “one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age”. The woman presented a false birth certificate to enrol as a pupil. While at the school, she spent time with the guidance counsellors.

It was then that staff uncovered the truth. “Once our staff determined it was dealing with fraudulent information, they immediately notified the appropriate authorities. The individual in question has now been charged,” a school official told “Sky News”. It’s unclear why the woman felt the urge to pass herself off as a schoolgirl. The school sent out a warning to pupils to refrain from having contact with the woman, in person or remotely.

