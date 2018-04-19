Then president Jacob Zuma and then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa during a government committee meeting in Cape Town,in February. Scenes at Zuma’s court appearance and a Moses Mabhida regional meeting, as well as rumours that a faction is in talks to ‘form new alliance and split the ANC’s KZN votes to block Cyril’, inconsistent statements by the interim structure and the decision to postpone the elective conference are signs the provincial ANC is in a dysfunctional state and requires urgent intervention, says the writer. Picture: EPA-EFE

Durban - In his article, “The anatomy of a faction: a negative tendency”, Zamani Saul, the Northern Cape provincial secretary, gave an incisive outline of the reality of intra-party groups within the ANC, otherwise commonly referred to as factions.

“In a letter from prison to the Kabwe Consultative Conference in 1985, Nelson Mandela describes unity in the ANC as ‘the bedrock upon which the ANC was founded’.

This statement underscores the high premium the ANC places on party unity and internal cohesion, and is emphatically reinforced in the Organisational Renewal (2012) document, which states that, “the unity of the ANC is sacrosanct”.

The ANC’s political crisis, caused by factions, is rooted in the party’s weak leadership of the past few years.

The period created a conducive atmosphere for political expediency to destroy leadership so that the “economy crashes and the country burns”, thus allowing them to loot the country’s resources.

Disastrous

Without exception, the KZN ANC has been characterised by weak leadership and factionalism. Despite having the biggest membership, it failed to influence the outcomes of the 54th conference.

Who can forget the most disastrous decision of firing the then-premier and MECs while the party was busy campaigning for the 2016 municipality elections?

That decision entrenched factionalism. One way to look at the factional divisions is to see them as based on differences between “factions of ideology, factions of principles and factions of patronage”.

“Factions are counter-revolutionary, generate unwanted contradictions within the ANC that tend to reverse revolutionary gains, stall and retard progress, compromise organisational and ideological integrity of the party, are arrogant, corrupt, replicate and mutate, are mean-spirited, vindictive, disrespectful and lack legitimacy,” says Saul.

Factionalism has colonised, captured, engulfed, paralysed and severely disrupted the party’s coherence and completely paralysed KZN ANC structures and demobilised some interest groups within its broad space.

Scenes at former president Jacob Zuma’s court appearance and at a Moses Mabhida regional meeting, as well as rumours that a faction was in talks to “form a new alliance and split ANC’s KZN votes to block Cyril (Ramaphosa)”, inconsistent statements by the current interim structure regarding wether to postpone the elective conference are indications that the KZN ANC is in a dysfunctional state and requires urgent intervention.

Even patronage, gate-keeping, intimidation, political enslavement of new members, infighting, violence and killings that are regularly reported at branches portray a provincial ANC that is at war with itself.

At the court appearance there was denunciation of Ramaphosa’s new leadership, defiance of the 54th conference’s resolutions of “unity” and “renewal”, defiance of the NEC’s instruction that members should not wear ANC regalia, and ANC leaders shared the stage with controversial individuals and anarchist organisations outide the court.

Unlike its noble objective of “giving support to a comrade”, it turned out to be an event of ill-discipline, “a plot to recapture”, “a forum of an alliance”, and “a gathering of defiance”. Who can have confidence and thereafter vote for an ANC that lacks internal trust and cohesion?

To regain its reputation, the ANC needs to be bold, decisive and urgent on the following three factors.

* The ANC needs an effective leader - one that is principled, patriotic, inspirational, incorruptible, passionate about serving others, focused on unity and renewal, not crazy about being politically correct but ethically so, does not make himself look good by assaulting others, thinks globally while acts locally, and not someone who uses manipulation and corruption to get to power or to enforce his viewpoint.

Such a leader must enjoy the support of the two factions as well as voters, and be tasked to co-ordinate and lead the ANC’s provincial election campaign. That leader can be sent from the NEC or any tried-and-tested cadres such as former KZN chairperson Sbusiso Ndebele.

* The NEC should instruct the interim task team to dissolve the current structures (regional and branch executive committees) so as to level the playing field for the formation of new structures in accordance with the 54th conference’s main resolutions of promoting “unity” and “renewal”.

The interim task team must develop a turnaround strategy that confronts patronage, gate-keeping, intimidation, careerism, political enslavement of new members, infighting, violence, killings and factionalism in order to produce leaders who will give hope to the membership and voters.

* Provincial and councils’ executive structures need to be restructured as a matter of urgency to ensure equal contributions of both factions in the party’s programme of actions. Failure by the NEC to provide decisive leadership might create a fertile ground for opportunists to exploit the division to pursue narrow interests.

How much will opposition parties be likely to gain from ANC chaos, especially as the 2019 elections are a few months away?

Since the beginning of the 2011 municipality by-elections, the IFP has reclaimed many of its members, and ultimately a number of municipalities. It is now enjoying strong leadership, strong internal stability and stands a good chance of benefiting from ANC’s internal intrigues - provided it holds to the tried-and-tested leadership of ­iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The DA has made it clear that it wants to reduce the ANC support base to below 50%. Its leader, Zwakele Mngcwango, has boasted that the DA is the only party in KZN that has a legitimate leadership.

However, some of the outcomes of its recently held conference have proved once again that the DA remains a party that represents white minority privileges, is white male-led, has confusing meanings of diversity and majority rights, and uses black people to protect and promote its white interests. The DA has yet to convince frustrated ANC members it is an alternative home.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) and ANC have been in an alliance since the 2011 municipal elections, and this should have put it in a good position to benefit from the ANC’s internal intrigues. Unfortunately, many of its members are defecting and rejoining the IFP.

The EFF’s performance in KZN has been disappointing, if compared with other provinces. The way it is handling the “land expropriation without compensation” matter is likely to put it on a collision course with King Goodwill Zwelithini and his subjects.

And the latest public spat between local leadership and Julius Malema has portrayed a leadership crisis. Until it sorts out its own internal problems, the EFF will not benefit from the ANC’s crippling division. Black Land First (BLF), which is lately sharing stages with a faction, is well positioned to benefit from the ANC’s crisis provided the proposed “ANC vote-splitting to weaken Ramaphosa” becomes a reality.

While the involvement of church leaders in the Zuma case is welcomed, they are warned not to invade the political and legal spaces.

When moral power is active, it does not work in the realm of factions, gossip, back-stabbing, elections or votes. Rather it unveils issues connected to principles, meaning, truth, legitimacy, honesty, responsibility and ubuntu.

Addressing the Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ, Zuma said: “It doesn’t sit well with us when we see church leaders involving themselves in politics and creating problems, instead of bringing people together. What we’re really asking from the church leaders is that they pray for us.”

Factional politics reflects a leadership crisis. The KZN ANC requires reputable and capable leaders sooner rather than later.

* Khumalo is an independent political analyst

The Mercury