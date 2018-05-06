Durban - The ANC does not believe the disputes raised by some branches in KwaZulu-Natal were sufficient to warrant the provincial conference of the party being postponed.

Recently President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters in the party’s biggest province have alleged that they were being sidelined through gate-keeping.

Edna Molewa, was on Sunday deployed to oversee unity in the province, said Harry Gwala, Moses Mabhida, eThekwini and Lower South Coast were problematic regions because of their failure to deal with infighting.

Molewa, some NEC members and several provincial leaders held a press briefing in Greater KwaDukuza Region at the end of a two-day regional conference in which pro-Zuma regional chairperson Ricardo Mthembu was re-elected at the weekend.

This was the first region to hold its conference since Ramaphosa was elected party president.

Large numbers of Ramaphosa supporters had been protesting in Moses Mabhida, eThekwini and Lower South Coast, complaining about the unfair treatment they had to endure from their opponents.

They even called for the provincial conference to be postponed until the ground was levelled for a fair leadership contestation. The latest protest was in Durban on Friday.

However, Molewa said disputes were normal and similar to those raised before the ANC’s national conference last year.

“It is just two or three branches per region with concerns over parallel branch leadership, or some where members say they had been left out.”

She said even though the disputes were not serious enough to force the provincial conference to be postponed, the NEC had deployed members of the national working committee to deal with issues raised in those branches, “and resolve those issues before the conference”.

“It is three or two branches (per region), which is normal. Even when we were going to the Nasrec conference we had some branches raising issues.

“We have set up a dispute resolution committee headed by the DSG (deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte), which would visit the province and deal with issues that had not been resolved by those regions,” she said. Out of 11 regions in the province, there were eight that would hold their conferences at the end of the month. The provincial conference is expected to be held before May 31.

Another NEC member, Dakota Legoete, said the NWC had instructed the three problematic regions, with the exception of eThekwini, whose term of office had not expired, to first start by dealing with any crisis before they convene their conferences.

“There would have to be political work done in terms of unity and cohesion. Those regions are Harry Gwala, Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida.

“This is based on incidents that had happened, such as killings, so that there is proper reconnection of our people, reconnection of structures and healing processes,” said Legoete. He blamed some senior ANC leaders for fuelling chaos in the ANC by failing to deliver services or to uphold party policies, and slandering their own comrades.

“People are interested in values of unity, respect, honesty, diligence and delivery.

“They are not interested in the political gimmicks and mumbo jumbo of people bad-mouthing another one,” said Legoete.

The Mercury