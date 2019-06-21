Picture: IOL

Durban - TRAVELLING on the N3 highway has become a very unpleasant exercise for many people since the attacks on trucks started in April last year. Frequent traveller Wade Fraser said the recent attacksand uncertainty of when another would take place had made a simple act of planning for trips to Durban very difficult.

Fraser said it was an inconvenience when rescheduling departure times.

“We have a nine-hour drive from Nelspruit.

“This means that we have to leave in the early hours of the morning to avoid coming through those hot-spot areas after dark, to avoid any potential danger,” he said.

Fraser said that his sentiments were shared by other fearful travellers and motorists, as well as truck drivers.

He said in a bid to avoid travelling at night, most trucking companies opted to transport cargo during the day, which has led to increased traffic on the N3.

“Many trucking companies are doing the same thing, which means that the roads are now flooded with many large trucks at unusual times and this causes further delays in travel. This, combined with road works, is a bit of a nightmare,” he said.

In light of the disruptive protests, incidents of criminality and attempts to obstruct the free flow of traffic on some of the country’s major transport networks, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has strongly advised the following:

* N3TC recommends that all road users always verify current travel conditions prior to departure with the 24-hour N3TC Helpline at 0800634357.

* Road users are also asked to report any suspicious activity on the N3 toll route to this emergency number.

* Road users should be vigilant along sections of the route where road works and lane restrictions may cause congestion, or near informal settlements.

* Aim for an enjoyable trip, but pack for a crisis. Always carry:

Warm clothes

Blankets

Food and refreshments

First-aid kit with prescribed medication, especially for emergencies and chronic conditions

Food, milk and diapers for babies

Torch and a breakdown kit

Warning triangles

Reflective jackets

The Mercury