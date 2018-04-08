An ordnance was discovered on the property of a home in Winston Park at the weekend. A sweep of the area is expected in the next few days to check if there are no other devices. Picture : Supplied

Durban - A Winston Park family of two made an unlikely discovery, a live ordnance on their property at the weekend.

The couple who asked not to be named nor have their address revealed told The Mercury that the device had been dug out by a landscaper working on the property on Saturday.

Apparently not realising what was it was, the landscaper had, after digging it out, left the device against the wall of the house. The couple, who have been living on the property for more than a year, only saw it yesterday and immediately realised what it was.

“We reported it to Hillcrest police station but they couldn’t help us,” the homeowner said.

Through the help of a friend, the homeowner got in contact with the SA Community Crime Watch which contacted the authorities.

“Our medical director, Allen Cutten, immediately contacted the authorities as well as the Winston Park guardians. The bomb disposal unit arrived and removed the live ordnance. The origin or how it got to this site is unknown. We would like to thank the authorities for their swift response,” said Steven King from the SA Community Crime Watch.

The homeowner said it had taken the bomb disposal unit about half an hour to remove the bomb. The family was informed that the ordinance was live and that it would be detonated safely. A sweep of the area is expected in the next few days to check if there are no other devices.

