Durban - A Durban dad is overwhelmed with love and gratitude for his pit bull terrier “Coco”, who bravely jumped into the line of fire and took a bullet meant for him during an attempted hijacking at the weekend.

Chris van Niekerk, 27, dad of a 2-year old son, said he and his girlfriend were about to leave their Woodlands home when hijackers held them up at around 9.30pm on Friday.

“We saw two guys walking up the road and as soon as we noticed them they started running towards us. We couldn’t understand where they came from because they just appeared and must have been hiding somewhere,” he said.

“One of them came towards me and put the gun to my head and the other guy went to my girlfriend. I pushed the gun off my head and ran up the road in a zigzag pattern with him running behind me shouting ‘I’m going to shoot you’,” Van Niekerk said.

“He eventually caught up to me about four houses up the road and grabbed my arm. I dropped my jacket and keys on the floor and he stopped and picked up the keys. I could see my life flashing in front of me and I was worried about my girlfriend and whether they had harmed her,” Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk said he then ran back down to the house with the suspect still in hot pursuit.

“By that time the other guy had taken my girlfriend’s keys and wallet, she had gone back into the yard and opened the gate and my pit bull ran out. As soon as I got to the gate the guy shot at me in the driveway and the dog jumped up to go for him and took the bullet. It missed her skull by an inch and went into the middle of her ear and out of her jaw,” Van Niekerk said.

“Afterwards she ran to me to check if I was okay and to my girlfriend to see if she was okay and then she ran away. We looked everywhere and couldn’t find the dog and then, three hours later, she came back. She was shaking,” Van Nie- kerk said.

He said initially it appeared that her ear had only been hit but when they took Coco to the vet they discovered that the bullet had penetrated her jaw before exiting.

“She has staples in her ear and is making a good recovery. Her head is a little tilted and she is itching and uncomfortable in her one ear.”

Van Niekerk said he hoped Coco’s protective nature would help to dispel negative perceptions of the breed.

“A lot of people see pit bulls as aggressive and not as family dogs. I want people to understand that a pit bull is a very loving family dog. They are loyal and understand a human more than another human being does. I am so lucky to have a dog who loves me as much as I love her. She is such a loveable dog,” he said.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident.

“The couple ran back into the house and the suspects fired shots towards them but no injuries were sustained. No arrests have been made,” Zwane said.

