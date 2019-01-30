Margaret and Allan Hirsch, centre, with their children Richard and Luci, who are also part of the family business.

DURBAN - The Hirsch family, which started their appliance business in a tiny showroom, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Hirsch’s business began in Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Durban, in 1979 with just R900 that they had saved.

Today Hirsch’s has grown into a chain of mega appliance, electronics and home furnishing stores in ­KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Gauteng.

They have won multiple awards for their service ethics. Hirsch’s also has regular networking events and have become meeting places for business people, young mums, aspiring chefs and domestic workers.

Commenting on their milestone birthday which was yesterday, January 29, chief executive of the company, Allan Hirsch said:

“I can’t believe that 40 years has passed since we started Hirsch’s. The growth that we have had over the years and the people who have assisted us, and the support from the public for the last 40 years has been phenomenal. It’s true to say that working hard and getting the basics right on a daily basis, pays. We have had amazing people who have worked with us over the years, and we owe a lot to them.”

He felt proud of what the business had achieved and believed that there are more opportunities.

“By looking after people, we have found that they have looked after us. When people ask me what the key to success is, I say that it is a combination of getting everything in the right order at the right time. When one consistently gets the basics done, one will become successful.”

He said with the company celebrating its 40th year, they would be giving back to customers with super specials.

