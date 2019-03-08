Delegates get advice at a previous seminar. The International Franchise Expo (IFE 2019) will be held at the Durban Exhibition Centre this weekend.

DURBAN - Aspiring small business people and entrepreneurs considering buying a fast food or small home-based franchise will be able to browse a range of opportunities at the International Franchise Expo (IFE 2019) at the Durban Exhibition Centre from March 8-9. The expo, under the auspices of the Franchising Association of Southern Africa, reflects the mood of entrepreneurship that is being encouraged by government and the private sector. It is hosted by Ithala.

Martha Mashele, IFE’s expo manager, said franchising contributed 15.7% to the country’s gross domestic product, making it an economic force that presents opportunities in a myriad of business categories. “In our volatile world, franchising is one business method that continues to grow at an exponential rate - offering people from all walks of life an alternative to employment and a chance for independent self-employment.”

Mashele said in the context of small business development, the franchise sector plays an important role in skills transfer and job creation.

The expo will offer delegates 40 franchise and business opportunities, expert advice on franchising and funding as well as daily talks and seminars. A wide range of franchise concepts will be on show, offering investment opportunities from the lower-entry level, small home-based or man-in-a-van concepts to well-known brands.

Some of the categories of franchises on show will include:

1. Food is still one of the most popular sectors with opportunities including Mike’s Kitchen, Maxi’s, Chip * Dip and The Fish & Chip Co to exciting new, up-and-coming food brands such as Ko-Lay, Nkunku Box, Faizal Flame Grilled and Petros Flame Grilled Chicken.

2. Education and training, which offer opportunities ranging from early-learning to adult upliftment programmes as well as extra-mural activities. Some franchises include Sherpa Kids South Africa, A+Students, UCMAS and MiniChess.

3. Services is a growing sector that includes categories such as automotive products and services, building, office and home services and business to business services. Brands such as SpareBoyz that offer new and used spare parts, Minuteman Press, Transworld Business Advisors and BeztForex are among the brands on show.

4. General business opportunities in retail and other areas will also be selling concepts including the wide range of income-generating machines from Zhaun’s and Pfirestorm.

5. Support, which includes funding institutions like Ithala, Business Partners and Masisizane Fund will be on hand to elaborate on their offerings and Sure-Swipe will offer information on their mobile card payment systems.

For more information or tickets, see ife.co.za

