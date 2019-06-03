The Africa Oil Week event takes place in Cape Town in November. Africa Oil Week Twitter

DURBAN - The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) will for the first time be showcasing 15-20 local companies in the South African National Pavilion at the prestigious Africa Oil Week event which will take place in Cape Town from November 4-8. As this is the leading event for Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector, the dti will be using oil week to outline its commitments to the energy sector and to re-emphasise the need for sustainable, equitable growth for local businesses.

Businesses will be exposed to more than 1500 senior executives from the oil and gas value chain across the globe, including 15 ministers of energy, key decision-makers from national and international oil companies, oilfield service providers and the investment community.

The inclusion of the South African Pavilion is aligned with the country’s goal of implementing an outward investment-led trade approach, which aims to increase the country’s export capacity for diversified goods and services to international markets, while promoting industrial development, job creation, foreign direct investment and economic growth, to position South Africa as a globally competitive investment destination.

The dti ministry said the sub-Saharan Africa region was rapidly transforming into a natural gas jurisdiction, given major recent natural gas discoveries in the region.

The exhibition comes as part of a wider focus on South Africa this year, with a full-day programme dedicated to it in the National Showcase Theatre on November 5.

This will feature panels with industry experts, and strategic discussions around the future of the nation’s energy sector, governance, new prospects and key projects taking place in South Africa.

