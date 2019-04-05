The eThekwini Municipality’s agribusiness department secured a R65m deal in order for local farmers to supply products to government departments. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality’s agribusiness department secured a R65million access to market deal in order for local farmers to supply their products to government departments. Mayor Zandile Gumede made the announcement at the eThekwini Agribusiness Access to Markets launch, held at the Durban City Hall on Wednesday.

Gumede said the contract, which was secured from the provincial departments of education, health and social development is expected to run over three years.

She said this follows an investment of over R20m to roll out the municipality’s agribusiness programme in March, 2017 to provide capacity building, infrastructure support and other opportunities.

“We are now moving ahead with the second phase of the programme, which is access to the market to ensure the sustainability of the programme,” she said.

Gumede said the programme had already created more than 1500 jobs in the agriculture sector since its inception. She said the municipality was currently constructing a nursery in uMzinyathi for a co-operative.

“This nursery will produce about 100000 seedlings per cycle to be supplied to local farmers and the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation Programme. Three more nurseries are planned for construction this year in other regions,” she said.

The African Farmers Association of South Africa provincial secretary, Thube Zondi, said farmers must be fully involved. “We hope this will help black farmers. But we do believe that we must be involved in the planning, executing and implementation of these programmes.”

Zondi added that poor funding and lack of skills support from stakeholders, including government, were some of the challenges farmers faced.

