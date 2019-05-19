The fair is a highlight on the city’s business calendar and provides a boost for local businesses that not only get to showcase their products and services but also get to network with possible investors and clients.

DURBAN - Local businesses will have to move fast to snap up the last remaining stands at the Durban Business Fair. The fair is a highlight on the city’s business calendar and provides a boost for local businesses that not only get to showcase their products and services but also get to network with possible investors and clients.

Businesses that have an interest in exhibiting their products at the main Durban Business Fair at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC and the Durban Exhibition Centre, between September 22 to 29, have until May 31 to register.

eThekwini municipality said several influential business role-players have been lined up to share their expertise. Investors will also have a chance to tap into up-and-coming businesses.

To access registration forms, businesses can contact Angel Mkhize at Ikhono Communications on 0312669937, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit the fair website at www.dbnbusinessfair.com.

