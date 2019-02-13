Wayne Smith is the general manager of the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani complex, Tsogo Sun’s most profitable hotel in South Africa.

DURBAN - TSOGO Sun has announced the appointment of Wayne Smith as general manager of Durban’s Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani complex. Smith will be responsible for overseeing the landmark 734-room contemporary seafront property, while supporting growth objectives, driving operations and maintaining the group’s legacy for service excellence.

“I am thrilled to lead one of the most recognisable and highly frequented hotels on Durban’s beach front,” Smith said.

“Tsogo Sun has a reputation for innovation and excellence in hospitality, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue to be part of this exciting group. I’m looking forward to getting to know our regular guests, welcoming new guests, and building on the success created by the fantastic team here.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Smith began his journey at Drakensberg Sun Resort, where he was employed as a switchboard operator.

Over the years, he developed a passion for the hospitality sector, which quickly saw him secure management roles at Southern Sun Cullinan, uMhlanga Sands Resort, Garden Court Blackrock and Garden Court South Beach. Recently, he worked as the hotel general manager at Holiday Inn Sandton.

Smith says he is ready for the challenge. “It is a great honour to be entrusted with taking this magnificent hotel to new heights, I look forward to working with the team,” he said.

Samantha Croft, the director of operations, KZN hotels, said she was confident he would take the hotel to a new level.

