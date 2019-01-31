DURBAN - Petrol up, diesel down in February, said the Automobile Association when commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. “International oil prices have reached a slightly higher plateau after climbing in the first half of January.

“Over the same period, the rand has firmed gradually against the US dollar.

“It began the month at nearly R14.50 to the dollar and is currently hovering around R14, offsetting the oil price rise to some degree,” said the AA.

According to the organisation, the current picture showed petrol increasing by around 8 cents a litre, while diesel is set to drop by 3 cents and illuminating paraffin by 9 cents.

“The difference in the price changes relates mainly to the differences in the international product prices of diesel and petrol. If international oil prices continue their current stable trend, South African fuel users may see fewer of the wild swings in fuel prices which characterised 2018,” the AA noted.

