Durban - A group of 35 South African companies from the agro-processing sector will get an opportunity to grab the attention of buyers from across the globe when they showcase their products at the 28th annual World Food Moscow International Exhibition in Russia from 24-27 September 2019. The participation of the South African companies in the popular trade fair has been funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme. The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, the dti views the World Food Moscow as an ideal platform for South Africa to showcase the country’s food and drink products to international wholesalers, distributors, retailers and restaurateurs. World Food Moscow brings thousands of businesspeople from around the world closer to Russia's key food and drinks buyers, including retail representatives from Russia’s leading supermarket chains, wholesalers, food manufacturers as well as members of the hotel, restaurant and catering sector.

The dti’s Integrated National Export Strategy aligned to the Industrial Policy Action Plan, identifies the agro-processing industry as a sector with potential to spur growth and create export-oriented employment because of its strong linkage with the primary agricultural sector.

“The popularity and reputation of the World Food Moscow as a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry have grown significantly since its inception almost 30 years ago. This has been illustrated by the more than 1 560 leading companies from 65 countries that exhibited in the fair last year, with a record 30 000 visitors from 98 countries passing through the turnstiles of the exhibition premises. It goes without saying that our companies participating in the fair will get a massive opportunity to increase their export sales and contribute in increasing sources of foreign revenue for the country,” says Gina.

She adds that the World Food Moscow exhibition will also expose South African companies to available opportunities in Russia as well as create awareness for South African products in the country. Vegetable products, prepared foodstuff, beverages, spirits and vinegar are among the top export products from South Africa to Russia.

“As a department we are pleased that companies that we have supported to participate in the past editions of the fair have reported significant gains that translate into commendable return on investment for us. For instance, the export sales generated from South Africa’s participation at World Food Moscow 2018 (both at the stand and six months after the event) grew to more than R63 million from R56m in 2017,” says Gina.

Gina adds that South Africa’s participation also goes a long way in strengthening bilateral relations between SA and Russia and also contribute in increasing trade between the two countries.

“We continue to support companies every year to participate in the fair and find an opportunity to enter the Russian market. As a fellow member of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) grouping, it is incumbent upon us to assist companies explore trade and investment opportunities within our countries. Our continuous participation in the World Food Moscow also helps us to position South Africa as an alternative source of imported agro-processing products to Russia as the country has imposed a ban on imports of certain agricultural and food products from the United States of America, European Union, Canada, Australia, and Norway,” says Gina.

The Mercury