DURBAN - The fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, which takes place in Durban next month, will focus on innovation and non-conformity with the theme, ‘New Wealth Creators’. The event at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on March 8 will include influential women in the business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership space.

“This year we want to turn the spotlight on those forward-thinking female entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact in some of the more unconventional sectors,” explained Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa and this year’s host.

“These women are pioneering within industries, as well as pioneering industries themselves, tapping into previously unknown sources of income and transforming the world as we know it.”

Some of the emerging industries that will be explored include:

Virtual and augmented reality

FinTech

Biotechnology

Content marketing

Green energy

Mobility technology

Security

Agritech

Mining

Recycling

“The summit was established to celebrate the many accomplishments of women on the continent and provide others with inspiration and support to continue breaking barriers across industries,” said Renuka. “These ‘New Wealth Creators’ are visionaries, shaping our narrative in new territory and I look forward to learning from them.”

This year’s panel discussion with chief executives will focus on the theme ‘The Future Economy: How CEOs Can Lead Value Creation’.

Renuka said the discussion affords women, with a wealth of experience and insight, the opportunity to share their views on how to impact society and the economy.

Leading the discussion will be Basani Maluleke, chief executive of African Bank; Grace Harding, chief executive of Ocean Basket and Nozipho Sithole, chief executive at Transnet Port Terminals.

The headline speaker for this year is supermodel, philanthropist, activist and cultural innovator Naomi Campbell.

