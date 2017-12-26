When South African Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula tweeted a message wishing his Twitter followers a safe and happy Christmas on December 25, many of them noticed that the message had apparently been sent from Dubai.

The information on the tweet's origins had been captured in its geotag, which is an electronic tag that assigns a geographical location to a photograph or video, or, in this case, a posting on a social media website.

This was the message sent out:





Good morning awesome people of Mzansi. Thank you for your continued support throughout the year.



Have an great Christmas 🎄 today and Make each and every minute memorable.



The Razzmateezy - Mr Fearfokkol gots lotsso luv for yah ! pic.twitter.com/wQ3zI7w5MY — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 25, 2017





The backlash from the public and his fellow politicians was swift. Others rushed to his defence:





The whole Minister of Police out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities. Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important according to the conduct of @MYANC Ministers,Sies. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 27, 2017





Tweeting from Dubai hayi kunzima pic.twitter.com/BQqe6Rt6h0 — Mbulelo Makhamba (@5dbfd39ec19143e) December 25, 2017





Busy time of the yr ...you should take leave out of peak season. Clearly you dont see the error of your ways...sad indeed. — Madelane Van Vrede (@Madie_VV) December 27, 2017





Festive Season is one of the most hectic periods in South Africa and police activity is heightened, attending to crime scenes, and assisting with accident reports. Amidst that, the political head, minister of police is in Dubai, and he sees nothing wrong with that. Wow!! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 27, 2017





It's festive season for crying out loud, Mbaks is allowed to go to his favourite holiday destination — nxebalebheshu (@JakoboJacob) December 26, 2017





Some of you guys need to chill maan hai! Let the minister be! Live and let live pic.twitter.com/DihZBHv7Hm — kgošigadi👑 (@Cpatybabe) December 25, 2017



But, on Wednesday, Mbalula took to Twitter to respond to the backlash. To EFF leader Julius Malema, he tweeted:





If you weren’t busy during your ANC conference FOMO you would have noticed ongoing SAPS operations that I took part in.



SAPS has daily operations throughout the year - the increased operations this time aren’t any different.



We have the National Commissioner for operations https://t.co/UGY7QnNWkk — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017





Poor pathetic attempt to gather votes. The Minister of Police launched Festive Season Operations early in November, has been operational since. The increased Police visibility at malls isn’t happening by chance. https://t.co/OL1EQgmaB1 — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017





Was recently at Maponya Mall for Festive Season Operation. Don’t make a mistake and think it stoped - we are arresting even aba baphaphayo. #wanyaFighter pic.twitter.com/cwlSFZMZXv — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017



To others, he said:

I conclude by saying to those who question my whereabouts am with my family enjoying my December break Anything beyond that is Public service overreach. #TimeToReflect #SeasonsGreetings — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 26, 2017





Mbalula came under scrutiny in October , after it had surfaced that he and his family had taken a trip to Dubai, allegedly paid for by a third party.

He said in response to those allegations that the R680 000 trip was paid from the family coffers.

The Mercury