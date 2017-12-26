Picture via Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's Twitter account

When South African Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula tweeted a message wishing his Twitter followers a safe and happy Christmas on December 25, many of them noticed that the message had apparently been sent from Dubai.

The information on the tweet's origins had been captured in its geotag, which is an electronic tag that assigns a geographical location to a photograph or video, or, in this case, a posting on a social media website.

This was the message sent out:



The backlash from the public and his fellow politicians was swift. Others rushed to his defence:



But, on Wednesday, Mbalula took to Twitter to respond to the backlash. To EFF leader Julius Malema, he tweeted:




To others, he said:

Mbalula came under scrutiny in October, after it had surfaced that he and his family had taken a trip to Dubai, allegedly paid for by a third party.

He said in response to those allegations that the R680 000 trip was paid from the family coffers.

The Mercury