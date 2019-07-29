Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has embarked on a clean-up of city-owned cemeteries following numerous complaints regarding vagrancy and the poor state of the facilities. Morningside resident Sandra Britz said that while the grass was being cut by the municipality at the Hime Road cemetery, along Umgeni Road, there were vagrants sleeping there every night.

“The problem is they jump the wall and steal from us,” she said.

Britz said the thieves also burned copper cables at the cemetery.

She said they had been complaining for years and it seemed like the cemetery had been forgotten.

“My neighbours can tell you stories (of thefts and robberies). When we call metro (police), they can’t find the place, it’s not listed,” Britz said.

Former ward 27 councillor Martin Meyer said the state of Hime Road cemetery was “unacceptable”, and that several calls made to the municipality for a security guard to be stationed there had gone unanswered.

Meyer said this was a long-standing problem and was due to the failure of the parks and recreation department to maintain and protect the properties.

“It is also part of the city’s failure to come up with a clear strategy to tackle the homelessness challenge in eThekwini,” Meyer said.

He said the city should provide security at the cemetery and help with “safeguarding our communities”.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality was not obligated to provide security at the Hime Road cemetery as it was inactive, having had only one burial in the past 10 years.

“However, a security report was compiled and forwarded to upper management asking for funds, to have security placed in other cemeteries, including the Umgeni Road (Hime Road) cemetery,” he said.

He said the mausoleum had been bricked for now, which prevented vagrants from gaining access and sleeping inside.

“An application to Amafa (the provincial heritage resources authority) was made for the building (mausoleum) to be demolished. Amafa has approved this and we are waiting for the certificate to commence demolishing the building,” he said.

Last year The Mercury reported on the poor state of council cemeteries including Hime Road Cemetery, Stellawood Cemetery in Glenwood and the cemetery in the CBD.

At the time, Glenwood ward councillor Mmabatho Tembe said the Stellawood Cemetery had an abandoned building that attracted vagrants and drug users.

Mayisela said the building at Stellawood had since been secured and locked, preventing unauthorised access. He said a wall that was damaged in heavy rains had been repaired.

Mayisela said the issues of illegal dumping and the burning of waste had also been addressed.

“We have three waste skips in place at the cemetery at present,” he said.

He said there was one guard posted at Stellawood and a request had been made for funding for additional guards.

“We have ensured that since Stellawood Cemetery has five entry points, we have allowed only two gates to be opened for now to prevent vagrants, people using the cemetery as a thoroughfare or allowing any criminal activities to occur until funds are provided to add more security guards,” Mayisela said.

Concern was also raised about the cemetery in the Durban CBD, in particular where buildings and structures had been damaged.

Mayisela said the damaged structure had been covered.

“We have also engaged with the Architecture and Capital Team with regards to the rehabilitation of the building,” he said.

Regarding the application to have the old Anglican chapel at the Durban Central cemetery demolished, Mayisela said a meeting was to be set up with officials of the Anglican Church to discuss the matter.

“Thereafter an application will be made to Amafa,” he said.

