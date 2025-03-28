City, eThekwini Presidential Working Group unpack progress on water, electricity infrastructure challenges

The eThekwini Municipality and the Presidential eThekwini Working Group say they are making progress to tackle water and electricity infrastructure challenges that have an impact on businesses operating in the city. This was revealed at the Southern Area Business Forum meeting at Toyota SA Motors in Isipingo yesterday.

Lindokuhle Mkhize, deputy head: Continuous Auditing and Capital Programmes at the municipality, said the City is working on several interventions. “We understand that things like water shortages, sewage and electricity have had an impact on business productivity and efficiency in the south Durban area. We do, however, acknowledge that there have been some unforeseen events such as heavy rains causing flooding.” Speaking on the Prospecton Road Canal project, Mkhize said the 2022 rains had a severe impact on the canal, resulting in the need for it to be upgraded.

He said 2D models were done, and the project is on course for completion this year. Mkhize said there is also a water replacement pipe project in Prospecton, which is expected to be completed in June. “It’s a 1.4km pipeline; it’s an asbestos pipe and we had challenges with it as it’s an old pipe and has hazards. We are changing it from a 375mm to a 400mm diameter pipeline to make sure that we increase capacity for water and sanitation.” Mkhize added that the Durban South area has also experienced electricity challenges, and the City has implemented a number of interventions.

“Two 240mm MV cables from Isipingo Major Substation to 214 Lotus Drive are being laid on a new route by Southern Maintenance Work Depot. The project will be completed by April.” Mkhize said there are also interventions at Prospecton, Isipingo, and Toyota substations. “This includes a 14-panel 11KV panel which has already been installed at Prospecton. There is also construction of an 11KV switchgear board, which is expected to be completed by June 2027. The board failed after the 2022 floods.” Khule Duma, of the private Office of the President, said in a presentation that the Presidential eThekwini Working Group was also addressing challenges in Durban and there had been a number of achievements due to the group’s efforts.