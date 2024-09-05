Commentary on President Xi Jinping’s FOCAC Summit Speech: A Vision for Shared Modernisation

At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, President Xi Jinping delivered a landmark speech that not only reaffirmed China’s commitment to Africa but also laid out a comprehensive roadmap for deepening cooperation in an era defined by rapid modernisation. His address captured the essence of the evolving China-Africa relationship, portraying it as an essential partnership for the Global South’s rise in the 21st century.

The emphasis on "shared modernization" forms the heart of Xi’s vision. This concept goes beyond economic development; it embraces social inclusiveness, technological advancement, and cultural diversity. Xi underscored that modernisation should not follow a single model but must adapt to each nation's unique conditions. For African nations, this represents a departure from the traditional Western-imposed standards of development, paving the way for a more tailored and equitable approach. Key Highlights of the Speech President Xi outlined six fundamental principles to guide modernization: equity, inclusiveness, openness, people-first development, ecological sustainability, and peace and security. These pillars are not only aspirational but are also backed by specific actions aimed at fostering African progress across various sectors.

One of the most transformative commitments made by China during the summit is the “Partnership Action for Industrial Chain Cooperation,” which seeks to empower African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By fostering industrial cooperation clusters and launching digital technology initiatives, China aims to bridge Africa’s technological gap and prepare it for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This focus on industrial transformation resonates with Africa's long-standing need to diversify its economy away from resource dependency. Equally important is the Partnership Action for Connectivity, which will see China contribute to 30 infrastructure projects across Africa. These projects are aimed at improving transport, energy, and communications, which are vital to the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). By enhancing infrastructure, China is not just building roads and ports—it’s helping Africa integrate into the global economy and realise its full economic potential. China’s “green growth engines” initiative, which aligns with the Global Development

Initiative, offers another profound step towards sustainability. Africa’s green development, particularly in renewable energy, is a priority as the continent battles the effects of climate change. Xi’s promise to narrow the gap in energy accessibility by promoting clean energy solutions shows China’s commitment to long-term, sustainable development in Africa. A Commitment to African Livelihoods Beyond infrastructure and economic cooperation, Xi highlighted the importance of improving livelihoods. One of the most immediate measures is China’s pledge of RMB 1 billion in emergency food assistance, an acknowledgement of the pressing challenges posed by food insecurity in parts of Africa. Furthermore, China's commitment to creating one million jobs in Africa by investing in agricultural development and innovation is a major step toward addressing unemployment, particularly among the youth.

His focus on people-to-people exchanges also stood out. China’s support for educational initiatives, including 60,000 training opportunities, predominantly for women and youths, as well as establishing vocational centers, is not just a commitment to skill development but a broader investment in Africa’s human capital. This commitment to education will help cultivate future African leaders equipped to tackle the challenges of modernisation and development. A Broader Global Context Xi’s address didn’t just speak to China-Africa relations; it was a call to the broader Global South. By elevating China-Africa relations to an "all-weather community with a shared future," Xi positions the partnership as a model for South-South cooperation. He emphasised that China and Africa, representing one-third of the world’s population, must lead the modernisation of the Global South.

This shared responsibility, he argues, will redefine global modernization, ensuring that no country is left behind in the race toward economic and social progress. The voluntary and unilateral opening of China’s market to Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Africa, giving them zero-tariff treatment on 100% of tariff lines, is another groundbreaking move. This positions China as the first major economy to offer such extensive market access, turning its domestic consumption into a vast opportunity for African products. It signals China’s commitment to long-term, reciprocal trade growth, setting it apart from the often conditional economic relationships fostered by Western powers. A New Global Order?

In his speech, Xi Jinping subtly critiques Western approaches to modernization, noting the historical injustices many developing countries faced under colonialism and neocolonialism. This critique of the past—and a promise of an alternative future—plays well with African leaders who have long sought to move away from models that come with strings attached. China’s cooperation is presented as non-intrusive, respecting the sovereignty of African nations while offering tangible benefits. The RMB 360 billion financial support for the next three years—comprising credit lines, assistance, and investments—reflects this approach.

Unlike many international lenders, China does not dictate domestic policies, offering African nations the flexibility to chart their development paths. A Turning Point in China-Africa Relations Xi’s speech at the FOCAC Summit outlines a clear vision for a deeper, more strategic partnership between China and Africa. The initiatives presented, particularly those related to technology, infrastructure, and green development, promise to address the key challenges Africa faces in its modernisation journey.