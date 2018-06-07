FILE PHOTO: Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa addresses his supporters outside the high court in Durban Picture: ROGAN WARD, REUTERS

Durban - There will be a large police presence around the Durban High Court precinct as hundreds of people are expected to show support for former state president, Jacob Zuma due back in court on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said they have set plans in place to deal with the large crowd and traffic management on the day.

“There are going to be road closures in areas surrounding the court and we want to advise motorists to avoid using roads around the court unless it is absolutely necessary,” he said.

Naidoo further urged those who want to show support to behave responsibly and within the confines of the law.

Commenting on the events around Zuma’s appearance, Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said a motorcade has been planned for Thursday from 5pm - 7pm.

“A night vigil will be held at Albert Park from 6pm on Thursday night until 8am on Friday morning. On Friday, a march has been planned from the King Dinuzulu Park at 7:30am with the court case expected to commence at 9am,” he said.

Sewpersad said they are expecting thousands of people to march.

“All preparations and arrangements for the appearance. We have a president and pertinent traffic management plan in place and there are the necessary security measures set up.

Road closures

Margaret Mncadi (Victoria Embankment) will be closed off to all traffic, from 8am between Joseph Nduli (Russell Street) and Joe Slovo (Field Street), till 1pm. Both East and West Bound carriageways of Margaret Mncadi will be closed.

Parboo said traffic will be diverted away from the High Court precinct. Motorists and road users must expect congestion and delays.

“Durban Metro Police members will be in full force, to conduct point duty at all intersections, to alleviate congestion. Motorists and road users are urged to plan their destinations in and out of the city,” he said.

March route

It will start at King Dinizulu Park at 7:30am, proceeding East upon Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street. The marchers will then turn right into Dr Yusuf Dadoo and proceed South towards the Bay. They will turn left at Margaret Mqadi, and finish off at the Grassy Area on the Bay-side of Margaret Mncadi, outside The High Court.

A stage will be set up’ in the grassy area, for the Leadership to address the participants.

The Mercury