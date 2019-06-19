Durban - A REPORT titled Corruption in Uniform, released by Corruption Watch, has revealed alarming levels of graft within the police force. According to the report, bribery, abuse of power and dereliction of duty are the three leading categories. It details accounts from 1400 members of the public who shared their experiences over a seven-year period from 2012.

It was noted that corruption occurred at all ranks including station commanders, followed by captains, constables, sergeants and warrant officers.

Stories shared by residents included accounts of police officers trying to extort them for money or in many women’s cases, sexual favours - called sextortion.

There were also cases where officers colluded with suspects to make dockets “disappear”.

Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala, said the report was troubling. “To think that 25 years later, in a democratic South Africa, an institution that is supposed to protect and serve us all operates in a binary way. This is disconcerting and very dangerous at worst,” Ncala said.

He called for society to work with police.

“We advocate for certain positive steps to address the systematic corruption in order to restore public trust in the policing sector. There needs to be political will and a commitment from the sector itself to deal with the perpetrators of corruption within their ranks.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas said she was not surprised by the findings of the report.

“I have been dealing with these types of complaints for years, and still am.

“Abuse and torture remains a serious problem, as does theft of firearms,” she said.

However, she said the crux of the problem was ineffectual management. De Haas said clusters were top heavy with generals and brigadiers.

She said another issue was poor disciplinary procedures.

Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies said the statistics in the report were worrying and provided a glimpse into the scale and patterns of police misconduct that has had the effect of reducing public trust in the police.

“It also seriously undermines the good work of many dedicated police officers who take their jobs seriously. In order to address this, the SAPS needs to ensure that they proactively implement an anti-corruption strategy and substantially increase the resources available to integrity management,” he said.

Newham said the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has an important responsibility to ensure that in five years’ time, honest police officers are in charge and pose the single biggest threat to corrupt officers.

“Unfortunately, this is not the situation and most police officers who break the law are not held accountable,” he said.

The DA’s shadow minister of state security, Dianne Kohler Barnard, said few people bother to report the demands for bribes, the casual abuse, the theft from vehicles when they are stopped, searched, threatened and roughed up.

“Scroll through Facebook for a few minutes and you will lose count of the complaints. Without exception when they try to report these issues they slam into a high blue wall of obstructionism. Police protect police and the Ipid is overworked, under-resourced and under threat,” she said.

Police management had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to print.

The Mercury