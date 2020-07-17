Desperate restaurateurs plan to block streets to highlight their Covid-19 hardship

SOUTH African restaurants will take their “hospitality” to the streets, by blocking roads outside their businesses with their tables and chairs, in a bid to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to sit down and talk about their hardship. Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) chief executive Wendy Alberts said the industry planned to get “a million seats on the streets” in a legal nationwide protest next week to save restaurant businesses that had been decimated during lockdown. “It will be done In style and with elegance. The idea is closing all the roads and streets or parking lots with our empty tables and chairs directly in front of our restaurants, and only with our staff,” Alberts said. “We are trying to get the taxi associations to support us as this dramatically affects them with the loss of restaurant staff commuters,” she said. Alberts said the sector was in “a disaster” due to the lockdown regulations, which banned the sale of alcohol for consumption with sit-down meals when restaurants were allowed to reopen - before the current blanket ban on liquor sales - and the curfew would also have a disastrous impact on business. She said earlier that hundreds of restaurants had been forced to close, while others were struggling to stay afloat.

She said on the campaign’s Facebook group, “South African Restaurants Covid19 #jobssavelivespost”, that restaurant owners wanted to invite the president to sit down and talk to the sector about its hardships.

Alberts said Rasa had also written to the president yesterday regarding the challenges the industry was facing due to the ban on alcohol sales and the curfew.

Restaurant owners started posting dozens of photographs with captions about their plight on the group, which was formed on Wednesday.

Most were images of restaurant owners or staff holding up boards highlighting the number of jobs already lost and those they were trying to save.

Cheyne’s Restaurant Group posted a picture of a staff member with a sign saying: “80 jobs” and Relish Bistro posted “39 Jobs Lost 16 Left,” while Kennedy Let’s Eat posted: “I’m honestly tired of sharing and liking posts tell me to gather all the young chefs and take this to the streets! Action is needed.” Elephant and Barrel posted: “19 jobs, 87 family members’ jobs destroyed.”

Alberts added that restaurants would also write to their local liquor boards to apply for a partial refund of the R7000 annual liquor licence.