Durban - A forensic investigation expert has warned KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant despite the absence of cash heists, as an attack could be imminent.

“I bet you before the end of July, there will be a big blow-up in a cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dr Hennie Lochner.

Lochner, a senior lecturer in forensic and criminal investigation science at the University of South Africa, has done extensive research on cash heists, including interviewing 21 convicted robbers. His ­research was completed in 2016.

While Gauteng has recently­ had about 10 heists in three weeks, KZN has experienced only a few incidents, and none appear to have been reported this year.

Between August and September last year, there were at least four recorded unsuccessful suspected cash heists or ATM bombing incidents in the province. In all the incidents, the suspects were either ­arrested or killed in police shoot-outs.

Talking about the lull in heists in KZN, Lochner suggested that the kingpin may have moved out of the province.

“These people are clever. Some of these heists are ­detailed. They are planned for as much as a year or more in advance. The people involved know each other, they recommend each other for jobs based on expertise. Many learn on the job, they start with small tasks and progress to more ­serious ones,” he said.

Former KZN Hawks boss Major-General Johan Booysen said that while there was always a risk of heists, the ­police’s crime intelligence unit in the province deserved credit for curbing the number of ­incidents.

“The crime intelligence guys are on point. They get the information and pass it on to the tactical guys, and that is why you find there are arrests and/or shoot-outs.

“In many instances, when a gang is arrested there will be one or two people from KZN who have linked up with other criminals in Gauteng. We are finding more Zimbabweans linked to these cash heists.”

Marry de Haas of Violence Monitor KZN said lawlessness, a large number of people with paramilitary training, and easy access to guns provided the ingredients for the heists.

“There are many people in this province with paramilitary training. There are former IFP defence units and there are MK people who were linked to cash heists in the past.”

De Haas said the issue of muthi also played an important role, and this was confirmed by Lochner, who said heist criminals went to traditional healers for muthi prior to attempting a heist.

“There is the issue of traditional healers who engage in the sale of body parts and use them to make muthi. Muthi made with body parts is sold, which makes people feel invincible and more willing to take serious risks,” she said.

De Haas said that only when people were exposed for muthi murders would the issue be dealt with.

“There is an aspect of the justice system that is just not working.

“We have to expose some of the things (muthi made with body parts) with convictions in court,” she said.

