A man was killed following an altercation in Mayville on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - A driver was killed in an apparent road rage incident in Durban on Sunday.

It is believed that a minibus taxi and bakkie collided in Waterfall Road, outside the Durban Christian Centre Dome in Mayville just after 11am.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, said upon arrival, they found that two vehicles had collided in a car crash.

"It is believed that thereafter an altercation occurred. One man sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was in a critical condition and despite Advanced Life Support medics trying to rescucitate him, he died at the scene," Jamieson said.

Meanwhile, an inquest has been opened after a man was shot in Moses Kotane (Sparks) Road on Saturday night. Details leading up to the shooting remain sketchy at the moment.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said they can confirm charges of inquest, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition were opened for investigation by Sydenham SAPS.

She said the matter had been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation.

The Mercury