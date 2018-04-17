Durban - Bus commuters are advised that the Durban Transport staff are not expected to be part of the national strike planned for Wednesday.

According to the city's communications unit, Durban Transport employees, through their unions negotiate separately from national structure and already have an agreement on their annual salary increase with their employer (Tansnat).

"Durban Transport buses are expected to operate as normal tomorrow," the city said.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (SATAWU) and four other unions in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) are set to go on strike.

Trade unions SATAWU, Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA (TAWUSA), Transport and Omnibus Workers’ Union (TOWU), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA), Tirisano Transport Workers Union (TASWU) are likely to down tools.

SATAWU Media Officer, Zanele Sabela, said the five unions have been in wage negotiations with employer associations Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (COBEO) and SA Bus Employers Association (SABEA) since January this year.

The agreed settlement was meant to have been implemented on April 1 but instead SARPBAC issued unions with a certificate to strike on March 16. However, due to a mandatory 30-day cooling off period unions could not embark on strike immediately. The cooling off period ends on April 15, after which unions will give employers 48 hours’ notice before starting the on strike on April 18.

SATAWU, TAWUSA, TOWU, NUMSA and TASWU are adamant they will embark on a strike unless employers put an offer on the table that ensures workers are able to withstand the economic challenges brought on by the increase in personal tax rates and VAT.

The Mercury