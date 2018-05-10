To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - One of the three men stabbed during an attack at a Durban mosque on Thursday afternoon, has died in hospital. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, confirmed that the victim whose throat was slit in the attack, died hours later in hospital.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, at around 2pm, three men entered the Imam Hussain Mosque situated along Old Main Road after prayer.

"They allegedly attacked three people and stabbed them. They further set certain rooms alight and fled in their getaway vehicle. The victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive of the attack on the three men is unknown at this stage. Verulam police are investigating three counts of attempted murder and arson. No arrests have been made at this stage," she said.

Reaction Unit's Prem Balram said when they arrived at the scene they found the three bleeding profusely.

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram Video: Bheki Mbanjwa





IPSS Medical Rescue also attended to the scene. Their spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the Moulana, a worshipper and a caretaker were attacked.

