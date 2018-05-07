Spectators ripped out and set seats alight at the end of the match. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - Three people, arrested in connection with the riot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month, were released on R1 000 bail.

Cebolendoda Hadebe (21) Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize (42) and Lungigani Gabriel Jaca (33) appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the matter was remanded to May 25.

“They will appear together with their four co-accused who had appeared previously on the same charges,” Naicker said.

At the weekend, police released the photographs of 13 people who they believed could assist in tracking down the rioters. Shortly thereafter, police confirmed that two more people had come forward and were arrested.

Naicker declined to comment on where or when the men handed themselves over to police. He said he did not want to jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

He added that police are urging residents to assist with tracking down all of those who played a part in the riot that broke out last month, during the Nedbank Cup semi final between Kaiser Chiefs and Free State Stars. In the incident, 18 security guards were injured.

