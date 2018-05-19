Durban - The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal has deployed a task team to Grosvenor Girls High School amid allegations of racism, mismanagement of school funds and other issues at the school.

At the weekend, MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana held an urgent meeting at the school with school management and delegates from the department to discuss the issues affecting the school.

"The allegations are alarming - parents of the Grosvenor Girls High School are raising concerns about what they call blatant racism targeted at their kids, mismanagement of school funds, curriculum, corruption, inefficiencies, maladministration, and issues relating to sanitary pads which is already under investigation," Dlungwana said.

After intense discussions, the MEC’s Rapid Response Team resolved that, schooling will continue as normal, whilst the team is investigating all the matters. A follow up meeting will be convened with all stakeholders to provide proper feedback relating to all matters.

"We thank the community at large for their commitment and support as we are working towards resolving their concerns," he said.

Dlungwana added that it was the responsibility of government, communities, parents and teachers to ensure that pupils have access to quality education.

"We will continue to bring positive change in our schooling communities because the youth is our future. The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal reiterates the need for all schools to develop robust policies and codes of conduct with all relevant legislation and the Bill of Rights in mind. It is advisable for schools to put in place mechanisms to ensure that no person is discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender and more," he said.

The Mercury