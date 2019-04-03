A Pietermaritzburg couple are facing charges under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act after they were found with an elephant tusk.

DURBAN - A Pietermaritzburg couple are facing charges under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act after they were found with an illegal elephant tusk on Sunday night. The couple, Altaaf Dawood, 28, and Alia Dawood, 27, were arrested by the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit during a random stop and search in the Raise-thorpe area. According to one of the police officers, they stopped the driver after they saw the vehicle driving “all over the place”.

Police sources said during the search a metre-long elephant tusk, worth about R400000 was found wrapped in a black refuse bag on the back seat of the couple’s VW Golf.

It was believed the couple were on their way to sell the ivory.

They appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing charges of conducting restricted activities involving threatened or protected species without a permit.

While Alia was released on R1000 bail, Altaaf was remanded in custody after the State opposed his bail. It was found that Altaaf faced a murder charge in a separate case, where it was alleged he shot a homeless boy, Cebolethu Ngcobo, 17, in May 2017.

According to the details of that case, Ngcobo was shot outside a mosque on Chota Motala Road.

Dawood’s trial was meant to start last year, but there have been delays.

His trial has now been set down for next month. Dawood is expected to return to court next week for a formal bail application for his latest charge.

The ivory trade will come under the spotlight in the upcoming Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Several African countries, with some of the world’s largest elephant populations, are advocating for lesser controls on legal ivory trade, while another group of countries on the continent believe more restrictions are the best way to curb the illegal killing of elephants for their tusks.

THE MERCURY