The GreenABLE team will be showcasing their crafts and educating attendees about recycling at the Sustainable Living Expo.

DURBAN - The ninth Sustainable Living Exhibition starts today at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The greening expo, which ends on Sunday, aims to put the focus on climate change and its impact and encourages people to take responsibility for conserving the environment.

The exhibition will be opened by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who is one of the vice-chairpersons for the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40) steering committee, which is the governing body that provides strategic direction for the C40 network of mega-cities and is committed to action on climate change.

The city said more than 100 exhibitors would showcase their greening products and services and there would be a line-up of speakers, demonstrations, presentations, storytelling, and poetry and dance performances.

“This year’s exhibition will also showcase many ways to save money, from water-saving technology to energy-saving gadgets, ways to re-use and recycle ordinary items at home, and water-wise gardening.”

The exhibition will include a presentation by Nick Evans, a snake and reptile expert; a fashion show with a twist as Mbusi Mzolo will discuss the relationship between fashion and sustainability; and Nomfundo Ngcobo will do a presentation on how to rid your garden of alien invasive plants.

A team from the non-profit programme GreenABLE will also be at the exhibition.

GreenABLE, a social and environmental programme founded by the company Green Office, aims to reduce the environmental impact of print cartridges.

The programme was founded in 2012 and not only focuses on environmental sustainability and efficiency but also incubates, educates and employs unemployed people with disabilities.

GreenABLE benefits the environment by recycling printer cartridges. Empty printer cartridges require special disposal as it could create environmental harm. The printer cartridges are recycled into new products, whereby natural resources like metal and aluminium are saved. The plastic particles are pelletised and used to make laptop stands.

* The public is urged to bring along unwanted clothes, books, toys and shoes for donation to a worthy charity at the exhibition. Entrance is free, and free parking is available at the Centrum parking site.

THE MERCURY