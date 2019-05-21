Picture: Martin Meja/AP

DURBAN - The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) has reiterated its call for an end to carnivores being held in captivity for the pleasure of tourists, after a four-year-old girl was attacked by a lioness. At the weekend Dina-Marie de Beer was left in a critical condition after a lioness clawed at her and her father through a fence at the Weltevrede Lion Farm at Heilbron, the Free State. Her father was left with minor injuries.

EWT said that while they were saddened by the attack, they still wanted to see an end to tourist interactions with captive carnivores.

“Captive breeding does not address any of the key threats carnivores face in the wild, and there is no conservation requirement or recommendation for any captive breeding or keeping of carnivores in South Africa.

“In 2018, the EWT and the Centre for Environmental Rights published a report funded by the Lewis Foundation, which addressed in detail the flaws in the regulatory system around wildlife wellbeing and welfare.

“Cruelty cases continue to be opened against captive facilities across South Africa, and the EWT will continue to call for the welfare of species in captivity to be properly addressed,” the environmental organisation said.

It said that in addition to the serious flaws in the regulation of captive facilities, the facilities failed to take into account the natural social structures of carnivores - for example, that lions occur naturally in prides, while cheetahs are naturally solitary.

The organisation said at least 40 people had been injured or killed at captive carnivore facilities since 1996.

“Despite the facility describing it as a ‘freak accident’, it is the second incident at the same facility in one week.”

