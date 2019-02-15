Rhino poaching incidents decreased to 769 in 2018, making it the third consecutive year that South Africa has seen a decline in rhino poaching. AP

DURBAN - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has credited the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Management of Rhinoceros plan to the decrease in poaching last year. Rhino poaching incidents dropped to 769 last year, making it the third consecutive year that South Africa had seen a decline, particularly in the national parks, said the department.

This is a decrease of 259 compared to 2017, when 1028 rhinos were killed for their horns.

It is also the first time in five years that the annual poaching figure is under 1000.

The Integrated Strategic Management of Rhinoceros approach was adopted by the cabinet in 2014.

It drew together the work of the Department of Environmental Affairs together with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster departments and agencies.

In the Kruger National Park, 421 rhinos were poached, 16.5% less than the 504 poached in 2017, and one was poached in the Marakele National Park.

“Combating rhino poaching remains a national priority and, as such, all the relevant government departments will continue their close collaboration to ensure that this iconic species is conserved for generations to come,” said Mokonyane.

“Although we are encouraged by the national poaching figures for 2018, it is critical that we continue to implement collaborative initiatives to address the scourge."

In 2018, 365 alleged rhino poachers and 36 alleged rhino horn traffickers were arrested nationally.

A total of 229 alleged poachers were arrested inside and adjacent to the Kruger National Park, 40 more than the 189 arrested in 2017.

The department added that there were currently 318 rhino poaching-related cases on the court roll, involving 645 accused and 897 charges. A total of 275 cases were trial-ready.

From January to December 2018, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained convictions in 78 of the 82 cases that went to trial.

The 78 cases involved 135 accused, all of whom were convicted of rhino poaching and related matters, and this translated into sentences of more than 500 years’ imprisonment.

“South Africa continues to engage countries where rhino horn seizures take place, in order to request that samples of the DNA be sent for analysis in line with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species resolutions.

“This enables us to link these seized horns to poaching cases and live rhino or rhino horn stockpiles, thus providing key information to further support investigations and understand transit routes,” said Mokonyane.

The Department of Environmental Affairs has called on the public to report suspicious activities around wildlife to its environmental crime hotline at 0800205005 or Crime Stop at 086010111.

The public can also SMS Crime Line at 32211.

