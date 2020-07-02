Stranded turtle, rescued off Zinkwazi beach, dies

Durban - A sub adult green turtle, which was rescued from a local beach, has died.

On Thursday, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) announced that the turtle died earlier in the day.

The turtle had been found stranded at Zinkwazi beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

"We would like to thank the Zinkwazi community members who stood watch over her whilst waiting for the NSRI team to arrive. We know that their hearts are sore today," Saambr said.

"The NSRI staff were, as always, wonderful and not only brought her in but stayed with the Saambr staff until she was settled," the organisation added.