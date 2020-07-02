Stranded turtle, rescued off Zinkwazi beach, dies
Durban - A sub adult green turtle, which was rescued from a local beach, has died.
On Thursday, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) announced that the turtle died earlier in the day.
The turtle had been found stranded at Zinkwazi beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
"We would like to thank the Zinkwazi community members who stood watch over her whilst waiting for the NSRI team to arrive. We know that their hearts are sore today," Saambr said.
"The NSRI staff were, as always, wonderful and not only brought her in but stayed with the Saambr staff until she was settled," the organisation added.
The Saambr urged residents to call the authorities if they stumbled across a stranded animal.
What to do if you find a stranded animal:
Step 1:
- Notify the relevant authority immediately
- Each stranding incident is unique - you will be guided as to the next step based on information available
- The speed and correct response to a stranding are often the most crucial factors determining the success or failure of the rescue
Step 2:
- A sudden approach may startle any animal that is still alive, causing stress to the animal and risk to you
- Remember that these animals are not only wild, but under an incredible amount of stress. As a result they may act aggressively by biting or delivering an
- accidental smack with their tail
- Stress is the number one killer of stranded animals
Step 3:
- Take a photo of the animal, preferably with a cell phone.
- Send it to the relevant authority. This helps with speedy identification and decision making
- Condition of the animal: alive, dead or injured
- Exact location and directions to the stranding
- Name and number of contact person at the stranding site
- Date and time of your observations
Step 4:
- The relevant authority will stay in communication with the person at the stranding site
- Specific guidance will be provided to you from the relevant authority until they arrive at the stranding
- It is important to keep members of the public and pets at bay to prevent any further stress to the stranded animal
- Put someone in charge of crowd control