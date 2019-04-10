TOP of visitors’ wish lists at the uMkhuze section of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park World Heritage Site is the king of the jungle, and since 2013 uMkhuze has been a proud home to the big cats.

DURBAN - The uMkhuze section of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park World Heritage Site in KwaZulu-Natal, now 107 years old, has been through repeated cycles of drought and plenty. One of the bleakest periods for this 38500ha section was during the devastating drought that peaked in 2015 - and yet a visit today will reveal the miracle of nature enabling it to bounce back.

Lush with grass tall enough to hide anything shorter than a kudu, brimming with full pans and a flowing uMkhuze River, and populated by the young of a myriad species, uMkhuze is at the top of its ecological game.

Heading most visitors’ wish lists is the king of the jungle, and since 2013 uMkhuze has been home to some fine specimens. Last month, two young male lions were brought in from Limpopo Province to strengthen the genetics, and at the weekend the boys were released from bomas into the park.

uMkhuze is also one of several reserves hosting members of the critically endangered South African wild dog metapopulation. The distinction “metapopulation” (rather than a local population) is made as wild dogs are known to travel great distances inside and out of fenced reserves, and are considered as a whole.

Additionally, they are carefully managed by scientists to introduce new genetic lines when interbreeding and other factors may come into play.

For this reason, uMkhuze regularly introduces or exchanges individuals between other host properties.

Another animal that transits fenced boundaries successfully is the hyena - and surprisingly little is known about them. Exciting research is under way to expand the iSimangaliso Wetland team’s information to assist in managing these animals, and an ongoing project undertaken by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has resulted in at least 56 identified individuals in uMkhuze to date.

Another project focusing on carnivores is in process, with 250 camera traps spread throughout the reserve, which should provide the most comprehensive data yet on the distribution and density of these species.

The uMkhuze section also currently has about 106 elephants following a donation of 30 to the Zinave National Park in Mozambique last year. At the upper reaches of a sound number for the reserve’s ecological capacity, 75% of the adult females received a repeat contraceptive vaccine last month. Importantly, there will still be a few individuals that can conceive, including the matriarch - so one may still see young calves in the mix.

uMkhuze is also well known for its large tortoise population, with two species - Leopard and Eastern hinged. It is almost impossible to visit without seeing one or several of these.

For more information, visit www.isimangaliso.com.

THE MERCURY