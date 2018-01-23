A team of environmentalists has been dispatched to investigate medical waste that landed up on Durban’s shores this week.

Mayor Zandile Gumede announced on Tuesday morning that the team will be looking “into the needles and syringes that were found on our shores”.

The medical waste mysteriously got washed up on the shores following high tides and freak waves. The conditions had also led to the death of a seven-year-old child who got washed away from a pier by a freak wave.

Delivering her speech before the start of the first meeting of the eThekwini Executive Committee this year, Gumede said the parks department was also busy with a mop-up operation following the freak waves.

She also extended condolences to the deceased child’s family.

“We hope the family finds peace and comfort as they go through this difficult time. As a mother and a woman, I understand how difficult it is to lose a child and I urge all of us to keep this family in our prayers,” she said.

The mayor’s wide-ranging speech also focused on other issues affecting the city. Turning focus to education she said the city will work together with stakeholders to ensure that the lack of accommodation for University students is dealt with.

While acknowledging that the providing accommodation is not the competence of the city, the mayor said she could not allow “students to live like street kids in the city”.

Gumede also made a commitment that the city was working hard to find short- and long-term solutions to the problem of rock throwing.

“In other cities they have nets and billboards over their bridges in order to prevent such incidents including of those people who want to commit suicide over the bridge. I am confident that in our collective wisdom we will be able to find solution,” she said.

