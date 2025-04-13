Eskom ramps up planned maintenance, cuts unplanned outages ahead of winter demand

Eskom says it has intensified its planned maintenance work and significantly reduced unplanned outages as it seeks to stabilise the power grid ahead of winter. However, the power utility continues to rely heavily on diesel, spending R3.6 billion in the past month to support emergency generation.

“Load shedding remains suspended, with the power system remaining stable. Emergency reserves are adequate and being used strategically to meet peak demand, while ongoing planned maintenance continues at 14.85% of generation capacity, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period last year," Eskom stated. The utility said its maintenance drive is geared towards improving reliability for the upcoming cold season. “The high level of planned maintenance aims to enhance fleet reliability for the anticipated increased peak winter demand while also ensuring compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements. Currently, 7 402MW of the generation capacity is under planned maintenance.” At the same time, Eskom said there have been fewer breakdowns across its ageing coal fleet. “The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), or unplanned outages, for the financial year-to-date (1 to 10 April 2025), stands at 28.50%, improving by 2.85% from 31.35% in the same period last year.”

Between April 7 and 10, average unplanned outages dropped to 13 105MW which Eskom describes as: “a significant improvement of 1 691MW compared to the same period last year." However it added that use of the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) has also soared. “Year-to-date (1 to 10 April 2025), Eskom spent approximately R1.34 billion on fuel for the OCGT fleet, generating 228.33GWh. This is higher than the 64.09GWh generated during the same period last year.” The OCGT load factor jumped to 29.95% between April 4 and 10 well above the 9% recorded in the same period last year, and the year-to-date figure now stands at 27.87%, compared to just 7.82% in 2024.