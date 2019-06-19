Durban beachfront. Picture: Terry Haywood.

Durban - THE eThekwini municipality is hoping to make Durban’s beaches a strong tourist drawcard by obtaining Blue Flag status for six beaches along the coastline. In a report tabled at the city’s executive council yesterday, it was noted that an application would be made to have six beaches accepted into the Pilot Blue Flag Programme.

Mandla Nsele, the city’s acting head of communications, said the beaches to be included under the Pilot Blue Flag Programme include Vetch’s Beach, Anstey’s Beach, North Beach, South Beach, uMhlanga Main Beach and eMdloti Main Beach.

The only beaches in eThekwini that have Blue Flag status are uShaka Beach and Westbrook.

The Umgababa and Amanzimtoti beaches are under the Pilot Blue Flag Project.

The Blue Flag programme strives to promote sustainable development in the coastal areas through high water quality standards, safety standards, environmental management standards and environmental education.

The programme further works to bring together the tourism and environmental sector at the local, regional and national levels, said Nsele. To gain Blue Flag status, a local authority has to apply to register and be nominated to be granted Blue Flag status or to be registered as a pilot Blue Flag beach.

To apply for nomination, each beach must comply with 33 criteria.

For Blue Flag status these cover four main areas: water quality, environmental information and education campaigns, environmental management and safety and services. The Blue Flag status is valid for one year and needs to be applied for and granted annually at a cost of R25440. A Pilot Blue Flag Programme costs R21200.

Nsele said that according to the report, the local authority has a five-year time-frame to uplift its pilot status once approved by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA to achieve full Blue Flag status.

“Therefore, given the benefits of achieving Blue Flag status, the report states that authority be granted to the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department to make applications to include a further six beaches under the Pilot Blue Flag Programme.

“Authority was also being sought to renew the existing Blue Flag beach status for two beaches,” Nsele said.

The report noted that an educational campaign was being simultaneously run alongside the Blue Flag programme by the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, targeting schools to emphasise education on environmental issues and the preservation of natural heritage.

DA councillor Geoff Pullan said he was delighted to hear that the city council was hoping to add more beaches to the Blue Flag project.

“At one stage, the city boasted more than eight Blue Flag beaches and with the beaches they are hoping to include in the pilot project, we may just stand a chance,” he said.

However, Pullan said the issue of water quality could dampen the city council’s efforts.

“The city needs to address the issue of stormwater drains. You find that when there is a break in the stormwater drain then that leak finds a way into the sea. Moreover, there’s the issue at informal settlements where the city does not deal with wastewater. If these issues are dealt with then we are well on our way to obtaining more beaches with Blue Flag status,” Pullan said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were confident that the municipality would be able to acquire the prestigious status and maintain it.

Commenting on the recent sewage spill, he said it was an isolated incident that the city was able to deal with and that it had put extra measures in place.

The Mercury