Extra school holidays to boost Easter tourism in KwaZulu-Natal

The extra school holidays, following the traditional Easter break, is expected to give the KwaZulu-Natal tourism industry an added boost with 400 000 visitors expected in the province between April and May. The projected economic injection for the province during this period is expected to be a whopping R1.4 billion according to a statement from KZN Tourism and Film.

"Religious tourism is a key driver for tourism in KwaZulu-Natal and KZN is a ideal destination with all the makings needed for spiritual rejuvenation. KZN is a popular destination for families looking for an ideal destination to take a short break during the Easter season. With a myriad of family-friendly accommodation establishments and exciting activities and a three-hour drive from Gauteng or less from other surrounding provinces," said Reverend Musa Zondi, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. KZN Tourism and Film’s data further forecast hotel occupancy in the region of 60% this year. The education department announced earlier this year that due to the April 27 and May 1 holidays, schools will be afforded additional school holidays and will be closed from April 28th to May 5th.

KZN Tourism and Film said eThekwini Municipality's predictions show that about 1.3 million visitors are expected in the city over the Easter and Winter holidays in June and July, while the hospitality industry will see hotel occupancy rates peak at 63%, which is an increased rate from last year's 50%. Brett Tungay, a board member at the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) East Coast region, said high-end properties are still doing much better in general than three and four-star hotels in KZN, making this the ideal time for South Africans to come to KZN. Easter is usually busy for the tourism industry in both inland and coastal regions, he added.