Durban - Buildings that have been declared a health hazard, bricks falling out at headquarters, air conditioners not working at most buildings and a police station said to be harbouring snakes.

These are the conditions metro police officers are forced to work under and the metro police bosses have warned that the matters have to be addressed urgently as they have the potential to impact negatively on officers.

A report tabled at the eThekwini full council last week reveals the extent of the problems experienced at metro police buildings, including the unit’s headquarters in Archie Gumede Place where “falling bricks” have resulted in two injuries on duty cases.

It says most police stations require immediate repairs while others would cost too much to repair.

“Most buildings are leaking heavily when it rains putting the employees at risk as there are electrical wires and cables running through the walls,” says the report.

It makes the case for 20% (R7.5million) of the capital budget for 2019/20 to be made available for use in the 2018/19 financial year to attend to these issues, saying they “cannot wait”.

The buildings have come under scrutiny from the Department of Labour which has issued prohibition notices against the headquarters building and the Verulam police station.

“The [metro police] department was served with a notice by the Department of Labour due to the conditions of the buildings and if these are not attended to the buildings can be classified as not suitable for usage which can have a negative impact on service delivery,” stated the report, signed by acting metro police head Steve Middleton.

He further warns in the report that if working conditions are not improved, this may result in employees being “counterproductive” and lead to low staff morale.

The report also warns of legal implications that may arise if the buildings were to be totally condemned.

“Most of the metro police buildings have weapons that are stored for safe-keeping and are issued to the police on a daily basis Should the buildings be condemned, these weapons cannot be moved to any other place.”

The projects that need urgent attention include the construction of a new police station in Verulam.

The existing building, according to the report is so dilapidated that it “harbours snakes” and would require R22 million to repair.

The unit feels it is financially sensible to rather build a new station at a site already identified.

The installation of CCTV cameras at the headquarters and at its armoury is also a priority, as it was recommended in an audit as part of the measures to mitigate the loss of council property.

The report however makes no mention of whether any firearms have been lost due to lax security.

The unit’s acting deputy head, Wiseman Mchunu, said the recommendations for CCTV cameras were made to improve safety as a precautionary measure and not because there has been a loss of firearms.

Metro police also need funds to build new stables for their horses as the ones in existence have to be relocated from Kings Park to make way for the sports academy development.

In the report, the unit says while it has various capital projects that it needs to undertake, these were not budgeted for in the current financial year, with only R1.6 million having been budgeted for in the 2018/19 financial year.

Deputy city manager of finance Krish Kumar said it was not unusual to bring expenditure forward if there was cash flow available.

He said this was not something done often by the city, but was necessary as these projects required urgent action.

Speaking at the exco meeting last week, deputy mayor Fawzia Peer said asset management of infrastructure was important and admitted that the metro police headquarters was in a bad state. “We need to manage our buildings to ensure they are not in a dilapidated state, which in the end will cost even more to repair,” she said.

DA whip for security and emergency services, Shaun Ryley, said the dilapidated state of metro police infrastructure showed the “neglect that the unit has suffered over the past few years”.

Ryley said the political infighting and divisions which plagued the unit for some time also contributed to the neglect of the infrastructure, the maintenance of which should be attended to on an ongoing basis.

“We are obviously in support that these matters should be sorted out urgently to make working conditions better for metro police.”

