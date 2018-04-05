The bodies of a police officer, his wife and a friend were found in a river in KZN. Picture : SAPS

Durban - The daughter of a Dundee policeman and his wife, who were found dead in a river with a friend, has thanked all those involved in the painstaking 11-day search.

Karishma Juggan, 33, is the eldest of three children of Jakes and Molly Juggan, whose bodies were recovered this week after they went missing on March 22.

She said the family was grateful that her parents and friend, Ashok Rajoo, could finally be laid to rest, and that this was thanks to the people who had searched tirelessly for them.

“We really appreciate their efforts and support.”

The three are believed to have been swept into the river in a police-issued vehicle in which they were travelling while trying to cross a low­level bridge during flash floods.

Karishma said they had held on to the hope of finding her parents alive, but as the days went by, they prayed to at least find their bodies.

“It’s devastating that they are gone, but we cannot change what happened so we are thankful to have the opportunity to lay them to rest,” she said.

She described her father as a hard-working man who went beyond the call of duty and was kind to a fault.

“He was a very brave person who cared so much about his community, and loved his family.” Juggan was the police officer in charge of the Dundee Police Station’s farm watch, helping farmers in the area with crimes such as stock theft and illegal hunting on their land.

He was fluent in English, Zulu and Afrikaans, and could communicate with most people, but his family held pride of place in his heart.

“He loved us, and him and mum were very protective of us. Mum was a housewife so she took really good care of us - she was the most caring person I knew,” said Karishma.

Rajoo had also been a big part of their lives, she said.

“We considered him family and called him uncle, we are mourning him along with his family, too.”

Funeral details have yet to be finalised.

The Mercury