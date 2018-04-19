Durban - Police are investigating a house robbery after a gang of men ransacked a house in Durban North on Thursday.

It is alleged that just after 3pm, the men derailed the property gate of a house in Chestnut Close, Prestondale.

Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said the allegedly cut through a security gate using bolt cutters and forcing entry to the home through the front door.

"The suspects ransacked the home, making off with various electronic equipment and other undisclosed items, before fleeing in an awaiting getaway vehicle. In their haste to evade arrest, the suspects abandoned two large flat screen televisions on the driveway to the home," van Reenen said.

He said the scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

In a separate incident, Greenwood Park police have opened an inquest after a newborn baby was found in a mobile toilet in Briardene. It is believed the toilets were hired out for an event at the weekend and the fully-formed baby's body was discovered on Monday.

The Mercury