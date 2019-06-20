Durban - Stunning orchids and rare plants will be the stars of the show at the Fairway Orchid and Rare Plant Fair to be held at 118 Fairway, Durban North on Saturday. Orchids, Staghorns, Bromeliads, Cycads, Succulents, Palm Trees, Bonsai, Tillandsias, Heliconias, Nepenthes and aloes, just to name a few, will be on display and for sale. The Natal Orchid Society will also be showing some beautiful orchids which are in flower currently and they can be viewed

throughout the day.

Event organiser, Melanie van Greunen, said the interest in Orchids continues to grow.

"Our show is set up to offer the opportunity to buy new plants as well as getting insights into growing and caring for orchids and other rare plant species. There are potting demonstrations at 10am and 1pm and experts will be on hand to provide guidance and nurturing advice. The Orchid and Rare Plant Fair is the ideal opportunity to brush up on your knowledge of these beautiful plants," she said.

There will be a variety of vendors with plants for sale throughout the course of the day. Visitors can also participate in the raffle, tickets will be available at the Fair, and stand the chance to win some of the beautiful specimens.

A tea garden will be open all day, serving tea, coffee and cake as well as light lunches.

“This event is for young and old; for novice gardener and plant enthusiasts to enjoy a relaxed day in a beautiful setting. The venue is also wheelchair-friendly," van Greunen said.

The Fair is open to the public from 9am until 4pm on Saturday, July 20. Entrance fee is R20 per person. Children under 12 are free.

