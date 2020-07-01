KZN Philharmonic to present a full symphonic repertoire at the Virtual National Arts Festival

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra will present a full symphonic repertoire at the Virtual National Arts Festival which ends on July 5. Forty-seven musicians from the KZN Philharmonic Orchestras participated in the symphonic repertoire at Virtual National Arts Festival. The 46th annual National Arts Festival - for the first time in its history this year, is being held entirely online due to Covid-19 which has seen a lot of events either being postponed, made virtual or cancelled. The festival started on June 25 and is the ultimate virtual celebration of South African arts. KZNPO CEO and artistic director, Bongani Tembe, said after they had to cancel the Winter Season, the orchestra had to resort to other creative ways in order to continue uplifting spirits of people around the country by sharing the musical experience with their audiences.

"With the many challenges that the national lockdown has presented; the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is amongst the many artists to be featured on this year’s Virtual National Arts Festival," he said.

The KZNPO, one of South Africa’s leading orchestras will present their concert entitled, The Joy of Classical Music with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, which was recorded live at Hilton College in the Midlands, whilst following all the Covid-19-related protocols.

The concert will feature timeless classics ranging from Grieg’s Holberg Suite to Barber’s Adagio for Strings with highlights from Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 and Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony. The programme will be introduced by Deano Maduramuthu, who is a popular presenter on Classic 1027.

Tembe said music lovers, all over South Africa and across the continent, can tune in to hear this great orchestra perform a specially curated programme for the virtual National Arts Festival.

"We hope this concert will uplift the spirit of South Africans and Africans during these trying times," he said.

The Joy of Classical Music with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Lykele Temmingh, will be aired as part of the vFringe live streamed events and tickets will cost just R100 per ticket.

This concert will form part of the “videos-on-demand” offering and will be available to view until the end of July, thereby allowing audiences to view the orchestra’s performance at their leisure.

The 2020 Virtual National Arts Festival will take place entirely on the Festival website and will comprise a daily Curated Programme of shows, workshops and events; as well as a special Virtual Fringe section with multiple performances to choose from. We are very grateful to the National Arts Festival for hosting the vFringe on the festival website as this means that the process is free of high third party platform costs (which are usually charged in dollars) and 90% of the ticket sales will go to orchestra/artists and 10% will be allocated to the National Arts Festival, which will help cover their operational administrative fees.

Tickets to the Orchestra’s performance can be purchased by clicking on https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/the-joy-of-classical-music-with-the-kzn-philharmonic-orchestra/

The Mercury