Lots to do on the KZN south coast these holidays







Dylano Gilden, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu and Danie Swanepoel. Picture: Justin Klusener Photography Durban - Holidaymakers and the local KwaZulu-Natal South Coast communities can look forward to a number of exciting outdoor activities as the Spring Fling school holiday programme gets underway until Sunday, September 29. Organised by Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT), the programme will be a celebration of the region’s beautiful natural resources as well as a way to showcase the warm, community spirit of the KZN South Coast during Tourism Month. CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu, said the KZN South Coast is always excited to welcome visitors from across the country, and even further afield, to experience the incredible sites and facilities we have on offer. “The Spring Fling holiday programme, which will take place across both beach and hinterland venues, is designed to ensure visitors, as well as our local children, are provided with some exciting holiday activities. As a way to showcase all we have on offer, we are also encouraging visitors to explore the agri-tourism initiatives and many pristine nature reserves as well as the immaculate coastline," she said. There will be 10 venues (listed below) hosting the Spring Fling holiday programme with events running between 10am and 2pm daily. This organised schedule of events will take place daily (weather dependant) with free entry to all participants. Some of the not-to-be-missed activities include:

- Sporting contests (beach venues): touch rugby, action soccer, action cricket, rounders and volleyball.

- Family games: swing ball, bats and balls, badminton, hoola hoops, tennis, golf, giant pick up sticks and various other sporting activities.

- The Fun Sone: throwing and catching eggs, egg-and-spoon races, sack races, tug-of-war, water bucket balancing, obstacle courses, eating contests and balloon games.

- The Kids’ Zone: sand castle building, treasure hunts, character visits, kids’ golf, hoola hoops, face painting, chocolate egg painting and colouring in.

- Competitions (subject to conditions): dancing contest, talent contest, beauty pageants, Mr Muscle contests, Miss Legs or Mr Six Pack.

The Spring Fling holiday programme

Friday, 27 September: Umzumbe - Faithview Sport Ground

Sunday, 29 September: Umdoni - Amandawe Sport Field

Thursday, 26 September: Port Edward

Friday, 27 and Saturday, 28 September: Hibberdene

Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 September: Scottburgh

In addition to the Spring Fling, the KZN South Coast has a full programme of activities taking place over the next few weeks. Some of these include:

· The South Coast Fever Mountain Biking Series, which gives cyclists and trail runners the chance to enjoy four diverse terrains - desert, beach, forest and game reserve – will conclude with the Lake Eland Classic on Sunday, 22 September.

· The annual Matat2Pont enduro motorbike ride will run from Friday, 20 to Sunday, 22 September.

· The not-to-be-missed South Coast Carnival from 27 to 29 September.

· The many agri-tourism adventures on offer including the KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails which forms part of the Great Drives Out initiative, and the KwaXolo Caves with its century-old San paintings.

For more information on these and other events, visit: www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za or follow South Coast Tourism on Facebook or @infosouthcoast on Twitter.

The Mercury