Belinda Henwood with Tina le Roux and Pavishen Paideya Photo: Val Adamson

Durban - Members of the cast of end-of-year family pantomime, KickstArt’s glorious, zany adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which comes to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre this month, are putting their weight behind the Jes Foord Handbag Project as their commitment to the 16 Days of Activism Campaign. Tina le Roux, KickstArt’s lighting designer and Jes Foord Foundation volunteer, said she decided to collect handbags for #16daysofactivism this year because Jes Foord Foundation has absolutely no stock left for December so they were appealing for help with toiletries and handbags.

"It is a beautiful way to do something active to help another human being in his or her darkest hours. Going on a march for #metoo or #aminext? is not enough. We have to do something actively to help rape survivors,” she said.

The handbag project is one of the foundation's biggest and ongoing initiatives whereby they collect new and used handbags containing toiletries and care items that can assist a rape victim after the initial reporting process. The foundation also has Kiddi packs that are packed for children under the age of 12 and sadly make up 60% of their monthly quota. Every handbag is the beginning of a survivors new life after their ordeal and gives them hope, which is a fundamental step in recovery.

The handbags contain useful items which are gifted to rape survivors. Handbags can be dropped off at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.