Grandson allegedly killed in mob justice incident in Verulam after attacking gran

A 22-year-old man was found murdered on Monday morning in an alleged mob justice incident after he had allegedly attacked his 61-year-old grandmother. The woman was brutally stabbed in the neck on Sunday afternoon in Mountview, Verulam.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the grandson had allegedly attacked his grandmother after she had refused to give him money, that he wanted to use to buy drugs. Rusa said its members were dispatched to the scene at approximately 16:21pm on Sunday, where they found the injured woman in the back of a bakkie, her neck bound with a scarf to control the bleeding. The security company said according to reports, the suspect grabbed a knife, dragged her out of the house, and down an embankment before stabbing her next to a stream.

"He left her for dead and fled the scene," Rusa stated. The grandmother was taken to hospital. Rusa reported that on Monday morning, they received a call about a man being assaulted by a mob.