Hope for KZN flood victims: land rezoning paves the way for permanent housing

The KwaZulu-Natal government's plans to provide permanent housing for flood victims are gaining momentum, with seven land parcels now officially rezoned for development. The announcement was made by the province’s MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, signalling a crucial step toward relocating displaced families from temporary accommodations.

The MEC confirmed that 1,069 families remain housed in Transitional Emergency Accommodations, including ten hotels and rented facilities. This figure includes an additional 41 families displaced by the recent February floods in Lamontville. “We are currently speeding up the provision of bulk infrastructure such as water and electricity to ensure that we build decent houses,” the MEC said. Efforts to secure land for relocation have not been without challenges. In Shallcross, tensions have arisen between local residents and government authorities over the proposed development.

However, after recent discussions with the Shallcross Ratepayers Association, chaired by the newly appointed Head of Department Max Mbili, an agreement has been reached to ease concerns. Among the key resolutions reached were: Community engagement: eThekwini Municipality mayor Cyril Xaba and the MEC will convene a service delivery imbizo to address unrelated community concerns.

eThekwini Municipality mayor Cyril Xaba and the MEC will convene a service delivery imbizo to address unrelated community concerns. Recreational space: Shallcross residents will still have access to designated recreational areas.

Shallcross residents will still have access to designated recreational areas. Housing allocation: Ten percent of the newly built houses will be allocated to Shallcross community beneficiaries.

Ten percent of the newly built houses will be allocated to Shallcross community beneficiaries. Job creation: Locals will be included in the development through subcontracting and general labour employment.

Locals will be included in the development through subcontracting and general labour employment. Ongoing communication: The Head of Department will ensure continuous liaison with Shallcross community representatives. “In KZN, we need to eradicate, collectively, the ‘Not in My Backyard Syndrome.’ This attitude has no place in a democratic society built on the strong foundation of the rainbow nation and spirit of Ubuntu,” Duma emphasised.

Further efforts to find suitable land for permanent housing have been bolstered by engagements with traditional leaders. Duma acknowledged the support of Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini in working with Amakhosi to utilise Ingonyama Trust land for housing developments. “We have already met with Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo of Amaqadi, who has identified land to be used for building houses for flood victims,” said Duma.