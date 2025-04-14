Hotly contested by-election in eThekwini Municipality's ward 110

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said the candidates are:

A by-election on Wednesday in eThekwini Municipality's ward 110, which includes the areas of Sunningdale, Glen Anil and Glen Hills, is set to be hotly contested by six political party candidates and an independent candidate.

Sifiso Energy Ngema of the ANC,

Rowena Bosman of the DA,



Litile Pungwana of the National Freedom Party ( NFP)



Sibusiso Brains Mthethwa of the EFF,

Mandla Goodoman Biyela of the Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK)

Pragasan Padayachee of the 1860NIC CONGRESS ( 1860NICC)

Independent candidate Bronwynne Georgia Delaney.

The IEC said the ward became vacant as a result of the termination of councillor’s membership from party. It is understood that former DA councillor in the area Aamir Abdul was removed in January by his political party.

The DA, which has embarked on an extensive campaign to retain the ward, said on Monday that over 18 000 voters across five voting districts have the chance to decide the future of their ward.

The MK Party has recently secured by-election success. Earlier this month the party won ward 28 in KwaDukuza Municipality. The ward had previously been held by the ANC.