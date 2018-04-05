Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) celebrated victory after winning ward 2 in Jozini during a by-election held on Wednesday. The African National Party (ANC) retained ward 16 in Umdoni municipality and ward 3 in Mkhambathini municipality.

“The party won the seat from the ANC with 58.04% of the votes cast compared to 52.02% that the ANC received in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 59.24%,” the IEC said in a statement.

In Umdoni the ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections,albeit with a reduced margin of 60.38% compared to 73.83% it obtained in the 2016 Municipal Elections. In Mkhambathini the ANC also retained the ward with a slightly reduced margin of 54.63% compared to 56.24% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

IFP national chairperson, Blessing Gwala, said these results reaffirm the confidence and faith that people have in the IFP and its leadership.

“We extend our gratitude to all those who came out in their numbers to vote for the IFP as this demonstrates a continuous show of rising confidence in the party,” Gwala said.

He thanked party president, His Excellency Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his leadership and dedication to ensure that the party’s support is growing.

Njabulo "Jija" Dlamini, a ward 2 councillor in the Jozini local municipality was stabbed to death on New Year’s Day this year while on holiday in Richards Bay. Meanwhile Kwazi Mkhize, 34, a councillor of Ward 3 in uMkhambathini, was gunned down in August last year by an unknown assailant outside Nkanyisweni Community Hall in Camperdown. The vacancy at Ward 16 in uMdoni municipality was created after the Dolly Luthuli, an ANC councillor died after a short illness.

The Mercury