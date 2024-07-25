Innovation driven bilateral S and T Cooperation

YOU WENZE With its commitment to innovation and research, China is poised to unlock new frontiers in various fields and take its sci-tech strength to a higher level to support national development and benefit the world.

The Chang'e-6 probe returned to Earth in triumph on June 25th, bringing the first rock and other samples from the far side of the moon. Its success will help explore the moon's mysteries more comprehensively in the future.Launched on May 3, it is one of China's most intricate and challenging space explorations. It comprised an orbiter, a returner, a lander, and an ascender. The Chang'e-6 lunar exploration lasted 53 days, travelling more than 760 000 kilometres. Quite a few overseas media called it "historic" and "the world's first". The World Economic Forum (WEF) convened the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as Summer Davos, in Dalian, China in June. Data from the World Bank shows that global economic growth is projected to slow down for the third consecutive year, declining from 2.6 percent in 2023 to 2.4 percent in 2024. "Growth is in recovery, headline inflation is easing and the rapid pace of technological innovation in technologies such as AI is pushing industries forward," according to the WEF. Executive chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab highlighted the necessity of global cooperation and innovation during the opening plenary.

“To drive future economic growth, we must embrace innovation and foster collaboration across sectors, regions, nations and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable and resilient future,"he said. A China-proposed resolution to enhance international cooperation on AI was unanimously adopted by the UN General Assembly on July 1. In line with the principle of AI for good for all and the vision of a people-centred, inclusive and development-oriented information society, the resolution focuses on international cooperation on AI capacity-building, stresses the importance of increasing the representation and say of developing countries in global AI governance, and advocates a fair, open, and non-discriminatory business environment. As the UN's first-of-its-kind resolution on AI cooperation, it embodies the core principles of the Global AI Governance Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. Also at the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, China, July 6, AI-powered products and applications have captivated lots of visitors.

The Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of Communist Party of China, just closed last week in Beijing, pointed out that innovative education cultivates creative talents, and creative talents create an innovative country. China will focus on the major strategic needs of the country and the development trend of science and technology, dynamically adjust the subject Settings of colleges and universities, optimise the personnel training model, and make an extraordinary layout of urgently needed disciplines and specialities. We will carry out the national strategic action to cultivate top-notch talents in basic disciplines, deepen the construction of new engineering, new medical science, new agricultural science, and new liberal arts, build first-class core courses, teaching materials, practical projects, and teaching teams, strengthen the synergy between science and technology education and humanities education, promote the improvement of students' cultural heritage to enhance their innovative thinking in science and technology, and build an independent training system for high-quality top-notch innovative talents. China-Africa Cooperation in S&T

China-Africa cooperation follows Africa's needs. In recent years, pursuing synergy with the African Union's Agenda 2063, China has put forward ten cooperation plans, eight major initiatives and nine programmes under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to support Africa's development and revitalisation. In August 2023, China announced another package of practical measures to support Africa' industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and talent training at the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue, showing a firm determination to support Africa's modernisation. For 15 years in a row, China has remained Africa's largest trading partner. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the OPA on 18 July that South Africa must create a green manufacturing sector centred around the export of green hydrogen and associated products, electric vehicles and renewable energy components. South Africa is undergoing a renewable energy revolution that is expected to be the most significant driver of growth and job creation in the next decade and beyond. And South Africans have a unique opportunity to position the country as a major player in the digital economy and create jobs in digital services.

China and SA share the common understanding that digital economy and green development is vital for future. An innovation-empowered future China-Africa relations derive energy from an innovative spirit. The advent of digital economy and green development create important opportunities for Africa to transform its economy, move up the global industrial chain, and catch up in economic development. These are also new growth areas for China-Africa, particular for China-SA, cooperation where the two sides can leverage their comparative advantages.

China has given strong support to Africa's digitalisation, taking part in the construction of multiple undersea cable projects connecting Africa with Europe, Asia and the Americas. China is an important partner for Africa to realise energy transition. It has carried out hundreds of clean energy power generation and power grid projects in Africa to help African countries make better use of their solar, hydro, wind, and geothermal power for high-quality development. Last February, the African Union launched the second ten-year plan of Agenda 2063, which highlighted the aspiration of promoting science, technology and innovation, and enhancing the standard of living, quality of life and well-being for all citizens. This coincides well with China's current focus on developing new quality productive forces. Chinese and African leaders will meet again in Beijing this year later in autumn.